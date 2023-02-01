BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Part of downtown Bethlehem is one step closer to making a prestigious world list.

The U.S. Department of the Interior has submitted the Moravian Church and surrounding historic buildings to be included on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The area is part of a multi-national nomination, which includes Moravian sites in Germany.

The World Heritage List is pretty exclusive. There are fewer than 1200 sites on it worldwide.

The submission has been in the works for years.

We'll find out if the city actually makes the list some time in 2024.