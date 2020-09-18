TikTok, the popular app responsible for many of the viral dance videos you've seen, will be banned in the US starting Sunday.
"It's just something entertaining to do, especially with times right now just to do something lighthearted," said Sarah, a TikTok user.
But why? The Trump administration says it's blocking the Chinese-owned company for national security reasons.
"So some of that data could potentially be accessed by the Chinese government. Specifically there is a law, the Chinese National Intelligence Law, that was passed in 2017 and that could allow the Chinese government to require a company to turn over information," said Joe Walsh, assistant professor at DeSales University.
Walsh teaches cyber security and digital forensics. He's also a police officer.
"So if you imagine you have a federal government employee or a military employee they could potentially be collecting that location data," Walsh said.
Starting Sunday, the app will be removed for download. Users who have the app already will still be able to use it, but you will not be able to receive any updates.
"If we're really having security concerns, you would think we would want to block it completely," Walsh said.
If you or your child want to continue using the app Walsh says you might want to consider limiting permissions for TikTok like turning off location services, and you might want to do that to other social media apps too.
"It's really important we use our technology responsibly because we really need to worry about our privacy," Walsh said.