The U.S. Labor Department says wholesale prices increased 0.4% in September, as food costs went up by the largest amount since May.
Allentown residents are concerned.
"A lot of people weren't going to work and you have to think about the exports, imports going at the same rate they usually were, so I'd say things will go up for the next few months before they go back to normal," said Raymond Coleman.
A large factor contributing to the increase in food costs has been COVID-19.
Shutdowns have caused certain food processing plants to hit record shortages.
Now, it's a domino effect.
Grocery shoppers say they've experienced those impacts.
"It's always been expensive here. Over the past couple of months, the increase in prices has slowly gone up, and I'm anticipating it going up over the next few months," Coleman said.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that the September increase in its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches the consumer, followed a 0.3% rise in August and a 0.6% surge in July which had been the biggest monthly gain since late 2018. The 0.4% September rise was bigger than economists had been expecting and reflected a 1.2% increase in food costs, the sharpest rise since a 5.6% spike in May.
In a study, the department found food costs were higher for corn, fresh vegetables and beef.