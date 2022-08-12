The United States Department of Agriculture confirms a case of Avian Influenza was discovered in a backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near Warren County in New Jersey.

The investigation by USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture reports the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was discovered in in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock. Test samples collected from a duck and chickens were confirmed positive on August 11.

The USDA says disease response is being coordinated between the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, the PDA, and federal partners.

The USDA warns that Warren County is affected as it falls within the 3 km quarantine, 10 km control and 20 km surveillance areas around the quarantined and infected farm.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s link for poultry owners to see if they are in the control zones can be found here.

Poultry owners in control areas are subject to testing requirements and must have permits to transport products. Work is underway to clean and disinfect the farm and safely dispose of potentially infected material, officials confirm.

A media release from the NJ Dept. of Agriculture says anyone within 3 km of the infected farm may not transport any poultry or egg products.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is highly contagious and often fatal in domestic poultry species. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recent HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern.

Signs of HPAI in poultry can include:

Sudden death

Decrease in feed or water consumption

Respiratory signs such as coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge

Swelling around the eyes

Open-mouth breathing

Darkening of the comb/wattles

Reddening of the shanks or feet

Decreased egg production

Lethargy

Practicing good biosecurity can help prevent the spread of HPAI onto a farm.

Those biosecurity practices include:

Eliminating exposure of domestic birds to wild birds. Minimizing standing water and extra feed in the environment that might attract wild birds.

Avoiding contact with other poultry.

Keeping a specific set of shoes and clothing for tending to poultry. Disposable boot covers or a foot bath that is changed regularly are other measures that can be used.

Minimizing the number of people who visit the birds.

Avoiding sharing equipment with other flocks and using appropriate disinfectants for equipment that must come onto a farm.

If you suspect HPAI, alert the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, Division of Animal Health at 609-671-6400.