KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Scientists, farmers and people interested in agriculture from across the state braved the heat at Rodale Institute Friday. They explored the latest research and technology surrounding organic farming, with the goal of making a healthier planet, full of healthier people.
"The biggest problem for farmers, organic farmers, these days is organic weed management," said Dr. Reza Afshar, the chief scientist at the Rodale Institute.
So, a new tool which uses electricity to control weeds drew a big crowd at Organic Field Day.
Organizers say about 400 people came out to Rodale Institute for the event.
"We devote the whole day to answering any questions that anybody has about organic production or really anything in agriculture," said Dr. Drew Smith, the COO at the Rodale Institute.
"We're now in nine different locations," said Jeff Moyer, the CEO at the Rodale Institute. "We have campuses across the country, and we just opened a campus this summer in Italy."
People took wagons to 16 stations across the nearly 400-acre property to learn all about different areas of research.
"Learning about cover crops and no-till and the challenges with weeds," said Diane Funchion of Chester County.
"They have a lot of test plots out there, so we were able to look at a lot of them," said Landis Zimmerman, a Bradford County farmer.
"We're doing new projects on industrial hemp, fiber hemp," said Dr. Afshar. "A lot of farmers in Pennsylvania are interested in growing fiber hemp."
"There's going to be a lot of land exchanging hands very soon and our goal is to have people who are ready to take responsibility for that and do it the right way," said Kegan Hilaire, a small farms and diversified vegetable consultant at the Rodale Institute and an Emmaus farmer.
Among those: Rustin Funchion, who is going into eleventh grade.
"I've been studying farming and Rodale is a great place to learn regenerative farming," said Rustin Funchion.
The institute, which turns 75 in October, continues to expand. Some of that expansion will be funded by the state.
"Rodale Institute is the recipient of a $3 million redevelopment assistance capital grant," state Sen. Judy Schwank announced at the event.
Schwank says that money will be used to build a new science center.