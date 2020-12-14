The spirit of giving goes hand in hand with the holidays, and one man in Lehigh County is combining the work. His house is decked out with holiday lights that animate to music.
"Our neighbors think we're crazy. It's 90 degrees, we finish cutting grass, doing gardening, and I'm out doing Christmas lights," says Joe Polenchar from Whitehall, Lehigh County.
His neighbors don't call him crazy, they call him passionate.
When you visit his house at 36 Franklin Street in Whitehall Township, you'll see quite a holiday light spectacle.
All of Joe's lights dance: they move in sync to the music playing outside of his house and inside your car.
They broadcast the 38 songs on 92.3, so you can watch the light show safely from your car. It's COVID-19- and family-friendly entertainment, says Joe.
“You don't have to get out of your car at all unless you want to put donations up in the bucket," he said.
The bucket is there because lights at Joe's house are dancing for a cause.
They raise money for Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania.
Second Harvest provides the food to over 200 places in our communities, places that give meals to people in need.
Joe says he has gotten very few donations this year. But this year in particular, the food bank could really use the help.
According to Briana McGonagle from Second Harvest, COVID has impacted the families they serve. She says, when something like COVID happens, then the most venerable among us are more harshly impacted.
And that's the case this year. They've seen many more people in need this year.
Joe has collected money and food donations for Second Harvest for 8 years now, and he has raised thousands of dollars, a few dollars at a time.
Brianna says Second Harvest prefers cash donations. That's because they can turn one dollar into six meals. They also like to purchase the food themselves so they can buy foods that are low in sodium and low in sugar.
And, because of COVID, they're not allowed to accept any food donations right now. They can only buy food.
69 News asked Joe why he donates to Second Harvest. He very humbly said: "We're middle of the road people, we are not by any far in the upper class, but if we have something that people are willing to come to and if they feel so inclined to donate...why not."
If you and your family would like to check out Joe's holiday light display, you're invited!
The show runs nightly from Thanksgiving through January 1st. The music and lights start every night at 6 p.m.
They end at 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and at 10:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Their exact address is 36 Franklin St., Whitehall, PA 18052.
And if it were a normal year, Joe says he and his wife would be greeting you with a candy cane at your car window.