Longer delivery times for first-class mail and cuts to post office hours are two of the main changes customers will start to see, as the U.S. Postal Service implements new service standards starting Oct. 1.
Postmaster Louis DeJoy calls it "Delivering for America," a ten-year plan aimed at making the service more competitive and modern.
"Our 10-year strategy will reinforce the postal service's obvious strengths and address our obvious weaknesses and enable us to continue to meet the needs and expectations of the American people and our universal service mission," DeJoy said.
The changes come ahead of peak season for the Postal Service.
DeJoy has previously apologized for last year's unprecedented delays.
"I acknowledged that our current service performance is unacceptable and that the status quo should be acceptable to no one but I also believe that the solutions are within reach if we can agree to work together," DeJoy said.
"Any changes that would slow down the mail, we are vehemently opposed to that," said Andy Kubat, president of Lehigh Valley Area Local 0268, a labor union.
A big concern among postal workers is the delivery time.
Kubat says it's something they've managed to expedite with ease, but now, 40% of first-class mail will take three to five days to ship, instead of two to three.
"The United States Postal Service is still the best and most efficient postal service in the world, but we can do better and we have done better, this is not the time to be slowing down our product," Kubat said.