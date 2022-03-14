HANOVER TWP., Pa. - USPS Connect is launching in the Lehigh Valley.
Customers can drop packages between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. at participating post offices for same-day delivery, cutting out processing plants and keeping costs down.
Next-day delivery is also available regionally.
Amie Eckart, the owner of Carera Organix, an all-natural body, pet, and home store in Nazareth, says she thinks it would help.
Not only would it save her money, but it would offer more convenience to local customers, allowing her to compete with the quick-shipping places like Amazon.
"If we can do that and we can work with the post office and get that done, I think that will be great and I think it will be an asset to us smaller businesses," Eckart said.
The first four locations are Hanover Township - which is near Lehigh Valley International Airport - Palmer Township, Macungie, and East Stroudsburg.
"I think this is going to generate more volume and revenue for the postal service," said Andy Kubat, President of the Lehigh Valley Area Local, APWU.
Kubat says it's a good opportunity for USPS but worries they may need more manpower to accommodate it.
"In some instances the post office will have to add additional staffing. Especially in light of these may be parcels and packages coming in from new customers. If we were talking existing volume, we should be fine there," Kubat said.
The program will be rolled out nationwide by September.
All customers must register to access the USPS Connect Local option within the Click-N-Ship application.
You can learn more on the USPS Connect website or call the postal service.