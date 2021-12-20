USPS and major carriers around the country are now in the final stretch to get packages out in time for Christmas.
"Anyone who hasn't mailed, we recommend you get to the post office as soon as possible," said Paul Smith, USPS spokesperson.
USPS said they will see the heaviest delivery day this week.
"Last year was a challenge for every shipping company, this year we implemented part of a 10-year plan. We have 112 new machines that can process mail twelve times faster than what we were doing. We have one in the Lehigh Valley annex that's working great," said Smith.
UPS is processing more than 130,000 pieces per hour more than last year, a spokesperson said.
They say there are some key dates to keep in mind.
"UPS Three-Day Select is Tuesday Dec. 21, UPS Second Day Air is Wednesday, Dec. 22, and UPS Next Day Air is Thursday, Dec. 23," said Lizzy Crouse, UPS spokesperson.
At Amazon, Thursday is the last day to order from more than 15 million items eligible for one-day delivery. Friday marks the deadline to order from millions of items for same-day delivery.
"The people who work in this delivery station, who work in our fulfillment centers across the Lehigh Valley and work in our source area, they're going to be working hard and making sure to get those packages to your doorstep by Dec. 24," said Steve Kelly, Amazon spokesperson.
The last day to ship FedEx 2Day, FedEx 2Day AM service and FedEx Ground is Wednesday.
FedEx overnight's deadline is Thursday.
Major carriers, including USPS, do not recommend putting anything in the collection box. They advise speaking to a representative in person.