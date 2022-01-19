The United States Postal Service is gearing up to move at least 500 million rapid at-home COVID tests.
The U.S. government set up a website this week where people can order the tests.
"The postal workers union anticipates approximately 2 million tests being mailed out per day, although I have heard reports that some folk are estimating up to 5 million tests per day," said Andy Kubat, President of the Lehigh Valley Area Local American Postal Workers Union.
Kubat says USPS already has a pilot plan in place to move tests efficiently.
"The postal service has made some improvements since peak season of 2020," Kubat said.
"We've added more facilities, we have an agreement with the postal services and there will be 43 facilities across the country that will distributing these test kits, and they will be hiring additional staffing to process the kits."
The White House says tens of millions of tests are ready to go. They're spending $4 billion to get them delivered.
"I believe we do have the capacity to move these test kits through the Lehigh Valley area. We opened a package support annex in July of 21, that facility is still in operation, and it will continue in operation," Kubat said.
Kubat says that sending out tests by the end of the month is realistic.
"We are eager to get involved to do our part to help with this situation," Kubat said.