The U.S. Postal Service has released the findings of a recent audit at a Lehigh Valley facility after months of mail delays.
The inspector general says there were about 600 million pieces of delayed mail between October 2020 and January 2021. That's almost a third of all the mail handled at that location.
And the inspector lays the blame on the site managers, saying they were not following proper procedure.
Andy Kubat, a union representative at the site, agrees with the inspector general's assessment and says things are getting better.
"I believe the changes implemented by management have made a huge difference and we are current with the mail volumes in this facility right now," Kubat said.
Post offices across the U.S. have agreed to form a task force designed to study mail delay causes and hopefully, come up with solutions. The Lehigh Valley facility will participate in the study.