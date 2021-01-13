If your bills are coming in late, or going out late, you're not alone. The United States Postal Service is still working though its holiday backlog.
Andy Kubat, president of the local postal workers union, told 69 News: "We're making headway on the backlog, but we are still getting a large number of mail coming in from other facilities. COVID is still an issue. We've had 10 or more COVID cases in the last 2.5 weeks."
Joe Swope, the communications manager for UGI, says they're aware of the issue. The best thing you can do is call or contact UGI online about the circumstances.
"We recognize these are extraordinary circumstances that are really highly unusual and we'll make sure that we make things right," Swope said.
Most companies will also take payments directly online, over the phone, or through auto pay.
The city of Allentown is on the lookout, too.
In a statement to 69 News, the city's communication manager, Mike Moore, said "the Bureau of Revenue & Audit is carefully reviewing the postmark date of every payment received."
Union President Kubat added that the post office is keeping their holiday workers on till March to deal with this. After that, USPS is adding 5,500 workers nationwide.