BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The United States women's national team is continuing its World Cup campaign Wednesday night.
They're taking on the Netherlands in New Zealand, a rematch of the final game held in 2019.
Closer to home, people are rooting for Team USA. ArtsQuest is holding its SoccerFest viewing parties at SteelStacks in Bethlehem.
Organizers say they've done this for every World Cup - men and women's - since 2014, and it draws a big crowd.
The crowds only get bigger as the U.S. advances.
With the women's national team taking home two World Cups, it means something special to many of the women who watch.
Two soccer clinics - one on goalkeeping skills and another on basic skills taught by Lehigh University's Women's Soccer - kicked off the party.
"Passing, because I really like it because I like how you can kick with your inside, catch it," said 7-year-old Hannah Grube.
Grube was among the little ones perfecting their goalkeeping skills.
"Teach 'em about the game, and the kids get to look up to these young women, that are really good at the game," said ArtsQuest Chief Operating Officer Curt Mosel.
The United States Women's National Team has won the last two FIFA World Cups. Wednesday night, they took on the very team they beat back in 2019.
"Very excited," said Hanley Miller.
"We're going to watch a little bit of it," said Lena Grube. "I like to see how they defend themselves. It's almost like they know exactly what's going to happen."
"The women's game, across the world, has gained a lot of traction over the last 12 years," added Mosel. "If you look at the history of our women's team in the United States, they are far more successful than our men's team. While both draw good crowds, it's especially important to root on a team that's been so successful and show them the support."
Some parents say it's important for kids to learn soccer skills, but it's equally important to see professional women on an international stage using all the ones they've improved.
"For me, it's very important," said Katie Tully. "I like my boys to be able to see strong female athletes, so they see there is representation on both sides. Just to see that there is an equal playing field."
For the little girls playing, it shows the potential they can strive to match.
"Whenever I see older women playing on the big screen, I think, 'I wish I could do that,'" added Miller.
For Hannah, it's not what she wishes, but what she believes in her heart to be true.
"I always say that I am going to do that someday," said Grube.
When the women last went to the finals, ArtsQuest was even more packed than it was Wednesday.
They saw a crowd of 5,000, and organizers hope that can happen again.
They have a tentative date for the next watch party on SteelStacks' website.