ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The first snowstorm of the season is set to make a big impact in the region.
It's expected to drop snow and sleet across the area, and it's the first major winter storm during the pandemic, as many are working and learning from home.
Utility companies are preparing, with hopes for no power outages over the next few days.
"Be prepared, but also to remain safe at any time there is a situation like this," said Jane George, regional affairs director for PPL.
The storm is forecast to hit the East Coast Wednesday into Thursday, making up for the little snow we saw last year.
So, as many will be relying on electric providers while working from home, are those companies prepared for what's to come?
"We make sure that we're prepared, doing things like comprehensive line clearing. We have technologies and investments in storm resilient poles that help reduce these storm-related outages that could occur with the one we're expecting this week," George said.
She says the main cause of outages will be wind, in addition to heavy snowfall.
"No matter what the weather, our repair crews will work as safely and quickly to restore power to all customers," George said.
There are a few things you can do at home to help.
Charge your cell phone and keep portable generators out of enclosed areas due to potential carbon monoxide poisoning.
You'll also want to keep back from fallen wires.
"If you see a downed power line, always assume that it's energized and call us right away to report it," George said.
And RCN is advising you to stay inside until your emergency center advises otherwise. It also recommends taking advantage of resources like FEMA, American Red Cross and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The storm's other major impact will be driving.
Our 69 News meteorologists say roads, including highways, are expected to become impassable at times Wednesday night. The heaviest snow and most accumulation is expected to occur between sunset Wednesday and sunrise Thursday.