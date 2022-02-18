BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After a night of gusting winds, utility workers had their work cut out for them Friday. Tens of thousands lost power due to those winds.
Crews on East Morton Street in Bethlehem spent part of the day securing a roof and doing what they could to temporarily patch it up.
"It was pretty crazy last night as far as I could remember," said Maxwell Levine, of Bethlehem.
The high winds also meant thousands were left without power. According to PPL, crews have already restored service to over 30,000 customers. There are still a handful of outages in the area that they should be able get to in the coming hours.
If you lose power in a storm, PPL officials say use flashlights, not candles, because they too often lead to fires. There are other power outage tips to keep in mind.
"If you encounter a downed wire at any time, assume it's energized and stay away. Also, if you lose power and you're using a portable generator, never operate the generator in an enclosed area like a garage. Deadly carbon monoxide fumes could accumulate," said Jane George, with PPL.
A power pole snapped and was hanging over Locust Road near Route 512 in Bath. While it may not have been an extreme weather event, people say it's still enough to humble them and remind them what a force Mother Nature could be.
"Wow, I just hope people are okay. That's just crazy how the wind could take a whole roof off of a house. I didn't think it was that bad to be honest with you," Levine said.