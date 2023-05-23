HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Do you recognize this truck? Pennsylvania State Police say two people used it to steal a trailer with a UTV from a hotel parking lot.

The theft happened in the early morning hours, shortly before 2 a.m., of Friday, May 12, at the Red Roof Inn on Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, police say.

The truck, pictured above, was a gray Ford diesel with an extended cab, with a black toolbox in the back and sidestep rails, police said.

The surveillance photo shows someone attaching the trailer to the truck.

Taken was a 2021 black Tractor Supply trailer and a 2018 red Polaris Ranger, with a windshield and black roof.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 610-861-2026.