Volunteers who have been vaccinated will be allowed to return to the Gracedale county nursing home in Lower Nazareth Township next month, said County Executive Lamont McClure at Thursday night's Northampton County Council meeting.
McClure said Gracedale staff vaccination rates exceed the national average for long-term care facilities, and volunteers who received the vaccine will be able to resume their activities at the nursing home in April. Gracedale volunteers help with social events at the home and assist residents.
During a committee meeting earlier Thursday, council heard that 97 residents of Gracedale died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started.
McClure also told council Thursday night that his administration is working on getting the state to open a mass vaccination clinic that could accommodate thousands of people per day.
The virus continues to spread in Northampton County and the Lehigh Valley, he said.
"We're adjacent to three of the hottest virus spots in the world," he said, citing New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia.