ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The winter weather almost created a COVID-19 catastrophe, but thanks to a bunch of Lehigh Valley people working together, not a single dose was wasted.
Allentown Health Director Vicky Kistler says they were told that 300 of their doses of the vaccine were being delayed because of the weather. So they were shocked when they got a call Tuesday afternoon saying that those 300 coronavirus vaccines were delivered, and sitting outside the closed Allentown Health Bureau doors, in 27 inches of snow.
The director says they suddenly realized that they had only until 9 p.m. Tuesday to get those thawed vaccine doses into the arms of people.
"It was a full-blown panic, because we recognize that this vaccine is gold and we didn't want it to go to waste. So we made a phone call to Dr. Tim Friel at LVHN and his comment to me was, 'bring it over'" Kistler said.
It was a team effort. The health bureau workers got rides from street trucks to get to the building to get it inside and stored safely. Then, LVHN contacted 300 of its patients on the waiting list, and within three hours, every appointment was filled.
LVHN staff volunteered to stay late and administer the doses, and, in the end, not a single dose went to waste.
If you have an appointment with the Allentown Health Bureau, they have all the vaccines they need for those, which start back up again Wednesday.