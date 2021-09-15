COVID cases are once again on the rise in the Lehigh Valley.
“They’re going up, we’re seeing increased hospitalizations and increased infections and that includes a younger age group,” said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, an infectious disease specialist and Senior Vice President for Medical and Academic Affairs at St. Luke's.
He says those in the zero-to-20-year-old age group make up about 35 percent of cases in the area.
“The weapon that we have is prevention. The best prevention is the vaccine. So when it becomes available we would urge parents to make sure that their child gets it,” Jahre said.
The rise in pediatric cases comes as the FDA predicts it’ll give emergency use authorization for Pfizer's vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 later this fall.
But Jahre says he understands some parents' concerns about getting their young ones vaccinated.
“The best advice that we can give to a parent right now is to have a good discussion with their primary care provider, pediatrician, who will very likely be able to administer these vaccines in their offices,” Jahre said.
A Kaiser Family Foundation poll in August found only 26 percent of parents with kids between the ages of 5 and 11 and 20 percent of parents of kids under five would get them vaccinated right away.
“I want to be able to say that we’re very understanding of that. And the reason why there hasn’t been an EUA actually authorized for children is that they’re taking particular extra time to make certain that this is the right thing to do for children," Jahre said.
Many cite adverse reactions as a reason for hesitancy. The CDC says those are rare, with about 2 to 5 people per million people experiencing anaphylaxis, about 46 confirmed cases of blood clots from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and about 195 confirmed reports of a nerve disease called Guillain-Bare Syndrome.
“Unfortunately social media has really fueled this and there’s a lot of misinformation that’s out there that needs to be combatted with actual valid information,” Jahre said.