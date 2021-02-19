Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

A lack of vaccine supply is forcing Lehigh Valley Health Network to reschedule thousands of vaccination appointments.

LVHN says it has to reschedule appointments Saturday, Sunday, and Monday for about 3,200 people who are set to receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

LVHN is blaming the shortage on a lack of supply received from the state and the impact winter weather around the country is having on deliveries.

The health network is rescheduling these appointments to the following Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

