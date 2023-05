ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown park that underwent a major renovation is finally back open.

Officials cut the ribbon Thursday at Valania Park on Union Street.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and Mayor Matt Tuerk were both on-hand for the grand reopening.

Over the last year, crews made the park more accessible and modern.

New additions include swings, a re-designed basketball court, permanent restrooms, and a splash-pad area.