UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. | If you're looking to pick up a bouquet of flowers or a box of chocolates on Valentine's day, you're still in luck. You may just need to run a little faster to the store.
February 14th, 2022 marks now the second Valentine's day in the pandemic. Supply chain issues over the last two years have been wreaking havoc on local businesses.
"In Christmas time 2020, there was nothing red available to be had which is a terrible thing at Christmas time and flower wise," noted the shop's flower expert.
"There's a huge chocolate shortage going on now, normally we have 13 to 14 milk chocolates to choose from now we are down to one to two," said Joe Damiano, owner of the Shoppes of Premise Maid.
This year, chocolate and flower shortages are still at the forefront, but businesses are making do, adjusting to the restraints.
"You make sure what you got is quality standards and you make sure you come up with the products to have for the customers," noted Damiano.
"Our supplies have been great and have been pumping out lots of flowers to us and albeit they may be more expensive but we are doing a good job," stated the florist.
It's a unique year for Valentine's day as lovers have celebrated starting Friday, now through Monday, mixed in with Super Bowl Sunday.
"We were very surprised this year to see how many orders came in early," noted the florist. "Normally its a last minute thing and someone will go oh my gosh its Valentine's day tomorrow and we've had them two or three weeks in advance."
But for those hoping to shop up until the last minute, you're in good hands.
"As rush hour picks up, so will the candy sales," said Damiano.
Once Valentine's day passes, the next feat will be Easter.
The Shoppes of Premise Maid says it's good that Easter is a little later this year, to give them a few extra weeks to get more chocolate in.