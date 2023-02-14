BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Cupid will need to shell out the cash this year.

Valentine's Day spending is expected to hit a record $26 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. That's around $192 on average, up from $175 a year ago.

That's an 8% increase thanks to inflation.

"Horribly expensive. Buying roses is like buying a dozen eggs. It's horrible," said Michael Thomas Floral owner Kathy Slane. She had to raise prices this year on a dozen roses, arranged to around $115 this year. Usually they're $100.

Regardless, she was inundated with last-minute orders around lunch Tuesday.

"We've got to be at over 100 by now," she said. "They keep making Super Bowl Sunday right before Valentine's Day and all the guys forget."

New inflation numbers out Tuesday found prices rose .5% in January, up around 6.4% from a year ago. That's higher than expected but lower than its peak, around 9%.

It didn't seem to faze shoppers at Chocolate Lab in Bethlehem, either.

"It's busy. It's not our biggest holiday, but it's very close," said sales associate Eryka Sanderson. "We were able to kind of keep our prices very similar. We just raised it for the first time in five years by $1, so not by much."

"We do Christmas and then we have our little two-week break and then we start preparing for Valentine's Day," Sanderson said.