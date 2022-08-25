BETHLEHEM, Pa. - More change is coming to a well-known grocery store in Bethlehem.

Valley Farm Market will soon become Gerrity's The Fresh Grocer.

The transition will take place over the next few months, with the official name change finalized on Oct. 14.

The Stefko Boulevard store said it will still be owned and operated by the Fasula family, which runs Gerrity's Supermarkets, and will keep the same staff. The change will add more products and more savings, the store said.

Scranton-based Gerrity's took over Valley Farm Market in October.

Earlier this summer, Gerrity's joined retail grocery store cooperative Wakefern Food Corp., parent company of The Fresh Grocer and ShopRite.

All 10 of Gerrity's grocery stores, mostly in and around the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre areas, will be converted to Gerrity's The Fresh Grocer.