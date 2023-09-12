BETHLEHEM, Pa - A local organization dedicated to helping youth in the community achieve their dreams of success is getting a generous gift.

The Paul & Kym Farr Family has provided a gift of $1 million to Valley Youth House to support the agency’s endowment.

Valley Youth House is celebrating 50 years of helping young people forge genuine relationships that support families, ensure safe places and build community connections.

“Delivering our life-changing programs and services is only possible through community partnerships and philanthropic support," said Tom Harrington, president & executive director. "This transformational gift will aid the agency in developing long-term sustainable funding to ensure equity, impact, and longevity as we continue to open doors for the most vulnerable youth in our community.”

Valley Youth House is the only agency in the region dedicated exclusively to the needs of youth experiencing homelessness.

“Valley Youth House provides a caring, safe environment for kids from very diverse backgrounds at critical times in their lives. We’re honored to be involved with the delivery of such critical services to kids in need,” said the Farr Family. “Every child deserves the right to feel safe, secure and celebrated."

An increased endowment will help Valley Youth House to continue to provide quality, research-based programs that provide youth with the dignity every young person deserves.