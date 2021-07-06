LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. | Valley Youth House has received a grant of $75,000 from the Air Products Foundation, according to officials.
This donation will reportedly fund the Air Products Sensory Room at Valley Youth House's Camp Fowler, as well as support the Setting the Stage for the Future of Valley Youth House campaign.
Valley Youth House says it owns and operates Camp Fowler, a 43-acre property located in Orefield, Pa. Camp programming provides outdoor therapeutic recreation and promotes healing and growth through adventure-based activities and experiential learning, officials say.
Campers experience breakthroughs and healing, resulting in behavioral changes that lead to their future growth. The camp serves youth of all ages with a focus on those who would otherwise not have access to camp experiences.
This population reportedly includes low-income children and youth, youth in foster care, and homeless youth, many of which have experienced significant trauma in their lives.
The Air Products Sensory Room is a space featuring bright, open windows that allow for natural light and provides stress-reducing benefits while overlooking a calming, natural treeline bordering the Jordan Creek. In the Air Products Sensory Room, campers receive counseling from masters-level therapists at Camp Fowler.
Due to the unique circumstances and histories of youth served by Camp Fowler, staff provide trauma-informed care, which recognizes the powerful, long-lasting and widespread impact that trauma can have on the lives of youth. Staff are knowledgeable about research regarding the neurological, biological, psychological, and social effects that traumatic histories have on youth behavior, and are able to recognize trauma symptoms.
Staff also provide a safe environment to avoid events and circumstances that cause re-traumatization, according to Valley Youth House instructors.
In November 2019, Valley Youth House says it began a cabin renovation project at Camp Fowler valued at $1.8 million. The initial camp cabins had been built 80 years ago and despite best efforts, had finally exceeded their usable lifespan.
The cabins were uninsulated, had uneven and damaged flooring, leaking roofs, and rotting wooden siding, officials say. Through the cabin renovation process, Camp Fowler now has seven brand new cabins with heating, air-conditioning, and indoor plumbing, expanding the possibilities for year-round programs.
These renovations will improve safety and expand the usefulness of the camp for Valley Youth House clients, they say, as well as for the many community groups that use the camp.
Setting the Stage is one of Valley Youth House's premiere special events in the Lehigh Valley. Since 2016, this event has raised over $1,322,000 to support the life-changing programs and services that are provided to youth and families served by Valley Youth House, officials stated.
Every year, thousands of young people receive counseling, emergency housing support, life skills training and family therapy to help them either reunite with their families or successfully transition to independent living. The funds from this campaign will benefit Valley Youth House's critical programs and services, officials added.
"We're proud to partner with Air Products on this important contribution that helps young people to lift themselves out of the worst of situations, and heal and grow through positive youth development," said Christina J. Schoemaker, Senior Vice President of Development, Grants and Marketing at Valley Youth House.