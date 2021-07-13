LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. | Valley Youth House announced it has been chosen as the monthly grant recipient from the Brown-Daub Family of Dealerships, in which a donation of $2,870 will be used to benefit Camp Fowler.
Valley Youth House owns and operates Camp Fowler, a 43-acre property located in Orefield, Pa. Camp Fowler's programming provides outdoor therapeutic recreation, and promotes development through adventure-based activities and experiential learning, officials say.
The check was presented by Thomas A. Daub, President of Brown-Daub Dealerships, and Laura Lueders, Chair of the Brown-Daub Charity Committee, to Christina J. Schoemaker, Senior Vice President, Development, Grants & Marketing, Valley Youth House, officials stated.
“We know that the funds we’re donating will have a tremendously positive impact on the lives of youth in our community. Valley Youth House has been a wonderful organization helping so many young people build foundations for successful futures and we’re grateful to be able to help them continue their mission," said Thomas A. Daub, 3rd generation President of the Brown-Daub Dealerships.
Valley Youth House noted is grateful to receive this generous contribution from the Brown-Daub Family of Dealerships to help serve youth at Camp Fowler who would otherwise not have access to camp experiences, including low-income children and youth, youth in foster care, and homeless youth, many of which have experienced significant trauma in their lives.