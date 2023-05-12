...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY MAY 12...
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has
issued a code orange air quality alert Friday for The Lehigh
Valley/Berks County area.
A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution
concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for
sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children...people
suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung
diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can
be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.
For more information on ground-level ozone and fine
particles...visit http://www.depweb.state.pa.us