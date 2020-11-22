ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A Sunday afternoon is typically pretty busy for the Vegan Butcher, but it's empty and will not welcome any customers inside until at least December 1st.
"This is something that we are dreading but ultimately it is something that we have to tackle," said owner, Dr. Daved Abboud.
Abboud says it's something he feels he has to do. He's a healthcare physician who says he's seen the damage COVID-19 has left behind more than most people have.
"With my fellow physicians, we are extremely concerned with that it's not a small wave or a ripple wave. We see a tsunami that is coming at us and the walls are so high," he said.
In an effort to do what he says is simply his part of the greater good, Abboud has decided his love for serving quality food to the Lehigh Valley will just have to be put on hold.
"We have to look at the long-term effect of this and if we isolate ourselves and really crunch down together and really separating and caring for each other, we will be innovative and come out on top," said Abboud.
It's a teamwork approach to getting out on the other side of the pandemic. Abboud says it should be a collective effort.
"I think everyone should be able to do their part, from business owners to fellow citizens," he said.