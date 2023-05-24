A vegan festival is coming to Upper Macungie Township.

Vegfest will be held at Grange Park on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 12-5 p.m., ArtsQuest announced Wednesday.

The festival is free of all animal products, and celebrates a plant-based and healthy lifestyle, organizers said.

Animal Defenders Greater Lehigh Valley is partnering with ArtsQuest to put on the event.

Discounted tickets of $10 are available through May 29, then regular sales are $14 from May 30 through Sept. 4. Tickets go up to $18 the week of the festival. Tickets will be sold online and should be printed out.

Interested vendors can fill out a form online.