EASTON, Pa. - An annual festival with an emphasis on health will be back in Easton this weekend.

VegFest is set for Saturday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverside Park.

More than 25 vendors will be there, including a range of food and drink options, as well as music, kids activities and wellness information.

It will be the fifth annual event.