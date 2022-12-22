Vehicle crashes into house in Lehigh Twp.
Rich Rolen | for WFMZ-TV

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A vehicle crashed into a home in Lehigh Township, Northampton County.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of Riverview Drive.

Dispatchers say there were reports of entrapment.

No word yet on injuries.

