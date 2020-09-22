BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the Saladworks in Bethlehem Tuesday morning.
Police were sent to the 3200 block of Schoenersville Road shortly after 10:40 a.m. for the report of a vehicle into a building, according to the Bethlehem Police Department.
Arriving officers determined that no one was injured and one vehicle crashed into the Salad Works causing structural damage, police said. The vehicle had minor damage.
The cause of the accident was determined to be operator error. Violations are pending for the driver following further investigation.