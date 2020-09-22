Vehicle into Salad Works

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the Saladworks in Bethlehem Tuesday morning.

Police were sent to the 3200 block of Schoenersville Road shortly after 10:40 a.m. for the report of a vehicle into a building, according to the Bethlehem Police Department.

Arriving officers determined that no one was injured and one vehicle crashed into the Salad Works causing structural damage, police said. The vehicle had minor damage. 

The cause of the accident was determined to be operator error.  Violations are pending for the driver following further investigation.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.