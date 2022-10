U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash left a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in Lehigh County on Sunday.

Emergency dispatchers said it happened at the intersection of Routes 309 and 378 in Upper Saucon Township around 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames.

A tow truck also had damage.

It's not clear if any other vehicles were involved or if anyone was hurt.

No word yet on what caused the crash.