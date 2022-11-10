EMMAUS, Pa. - Some businesses in Emmaus, Lehigh County were temporarily evacuated after a vehicle hit a building and a gas meter Thursday.

Emmaus Police responded to the 1000 block of Chestnut Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. for the report of a car into a building with a gas leak. Officers found the meter in the front parking lot at a travel agency was hit, according to a news release from borough police.

Police say the front of the building was damaged but is stable. One person was in the building but was not injured.

The vehicle's driver was not hurt in the crash. The cause of the crash was determined to be from a medical issue, police said.

Police say at least six surrounding businesses were evacuated out of caution. Emmaus Police and Emmaus Fire stood by until UGI arrived to shut the gas main off in the street.

At the request of UGI, PPL shut power off temporarily in the immediate area. Traffic was diverted off of Chestnut at 10th and Cedar Crest during the incident.

No charges are pending in the case, as the crash was determined to be accidental, police said.