LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - The names of the two people involved in a fatal shooting at a busy shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township, Northampton County are being released.
Officers were called to the Lower Nazareth Commons off Route 248 for a report of a shooting in the area of the Target store around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.
Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck identified the victim as 20-year-old Elijah Johnathan Johnson, last known to reside in Barrett Township, Monroe County.
Johnson died of multiple gunshot wounds, says Northampton County Coroner Zach Lysek.
A second victim from the scene, identified as 22-year-old Jayzell Avery Sanders from the Mount Pocono Area, was taken to an area hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.
In a police interview Sanders said he was sitting in the front seat of a Buick in the Target parking lot when two males in a white car got into the backseat of the vehicle he was in.
Sanders said the two males started to argue, so he exited the car and started to run toward the front of the store.
He continued to tell police the men started shooting at him, so he fired back at them with his pistol that he brought with him.
While running, he told police he put the pistol under a car parked in the lot.
Video surveillance of the lot from Target confirms Sanders running through the lot and shooting back toward the Buick with a handgun.
Sanders does not have a valid license to carry a concealed weapon in Pennsylvania.
Sanders is charged with Firearms Not to Be Carried Without a License, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Colonial Regional Police Department at 610-861-4820.