ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We now have the first ethylene oxide verdict, which could have implications for residents in the Lehigh Valley.

A jury in Cook County, Illinois has awarded $363 million in damages to a woman who claims her cancer was caused by three decades of exposure to the carcinogenic gas from the company Sterigenics, a medical sterilizing company.

The decision could have major implications for the individuals suing B. Braun in Allentown for the same reason after EPA data in 2019 raised concerns for nearby residents.

Attorney Shanin Specter, founding partner of Klein and Specter, is representing some of the victims against B. Braun.

"We have 51 cases in suit, we have another 100 or so we're looking at," Specter said. "The cancer may not manifest itself for decades, it grows very slowly in the body so we expect to be seeing claims against B. Braun for a long time to come."

We reached out to B. Braun for comment but haven't heard back.

In previous statements the company has maintained its actions haven't caused cancer, haven't broken any laws, and that they have installed new safety measures to keep residents safe.

"They know better, they know the product causes cancer and that's why - for example - in Allentown, B. Braun has changed the way they use ethylene oxide," Specter said.

Sterigenics maintains that their actions have not caused cancer. In a statement the company said, in part, it's "evaluating the verdict and plans to challenge this decision through all appropriate process, including appeals."