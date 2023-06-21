ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Verizon announced the completion of a multi-year redesign of its Allentown network Wednesday.

Company officials stated that customers will now have access to increased capacity and coverage in and around the city.

Verizon said more than 82% of people in Allentown will have access to its 5G Ultra Wideband, with expanded coverage in Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties.

The company said recent network upgrades mean customers and visitors to Allentown, PA will have the best possible experience when using the Verizon network.