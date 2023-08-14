UPPER MILFORD TWP., Pa. - In Upper Milford Township, Lehigh County, Verizon wants to put a new 188-foot cellular tower in the local fire department's back-yard. The volunteer fire company stands to gain $18,000 per year in exchange, according to the last township meeting.

But neighbors are worried and plan to voice that at Monday night's meeting.

They tell 69 News there was only supposed to be one meeting about the cell tower earlier in August, but it got so heated and went so late the meeting will continue Monday night.

Neighbors say Verizon is asking for a variance on six ordinances to be able to put the cell tower up, as neighbors worry about their health and property values on their homes.

Concerned neighbors living in the Hills of Powder Valley in Upper Milford Township say they'll be representing in bright orange t-shirts at Monday night's township meeting, with a united message: "Topple the Tower."

Ty Reed is one of those neighbors.

"We didn't receive a letter, but a handful of the other residents did," Reed said. "And that's how word started to spread."

Reed tells 69 News that last month, he and his neighbors learned Verizon's plans to put in a 183-foot cell tower with a five-foot lightning rod, behind the Upper Milford Township Fire Company building.

"It's a voluntary Fire Company, we're not against them by any means," Reed said. "In fact, you know, we actually cherish what they do."

According to transcripts neighbors sent 69 News from the last meeting, the fire company would receive $18,000 per year for the tower to sit in its backyard.

Meanwhile, neighbors say they worry about losing money on property value because of it.

"From an eyesore standpoint, you know, would you want to buy a piece of property that has a big old tower next to it?" Reed said.

There are also some health concerns among the community.

"The science isn't there yet," Reed said. "We don't know whether or not someone with a pacemaker might be affected, someone with an insulin pump might be affected. That school's still out on that."

69 News reached out to Verizon's lawyers who have not yet responded. Verizon pointed us to a non-profit called Environmental Health Trust which also has not yet responded to requests for comment.

The fire company also declined to comment.

But the American Cancer Society's website says cell phone towers are still relatively new and it goes on to say:

"At this time, there’s no strong evidence that exposure to RF waves from cell phone towers causes any noticeable health effects. However, this does not mean that the RF waves from cell phone towers have been proven to be absolutely safe. Most expert organizations agree that more research is needed to help clarify this, especially for any possible long-term effects."

Either way, neighbors like Reed say that spot by the fire company doesn't need a cell tower and there are more wide-open areas that could actually use it.

"There's acreage upon acreage upon acreage of land out here that potentially could house this cell tower," Reed said.