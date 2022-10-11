Versant Fine Jewelry Boutique in Bethlehem Township is holding a going-out-of-business sale and will close later this year.



Owner Gary Werkheiser will continue to operate Werkheiser Jewelers in Saucon Valley Square off Route 378, and the Versant business will be consolidated at that Lower Saucon Township location.



No closing date has been set for the 3452 Easton Ave. store. The 18th century farmhouse that is home to Versant is also for sale.



Werkheiser has been in the field for more than four decades, and although he enjoys the work, it's time to slow down a bit.



"I turned 73. I love the business, and dealing with the customers," he said. "I'll stay around the Saucon Valley store and the business. It's all I've ever known but it's time to do less."



He will have the option to come and go as he pleases, Werkheiser said, making an automotive reference.



"I like my foot being off the throttle but I still like being in the car," he said.



He will miss working in Bethlehem Township, which he said retains a rural feel though it has every modern convenience.



Werkheiser will also miss the restored farmhouse, a landmark on Easton Avenue.



"We did a great job with the landscaping of that property," Werkheiser said.



Werkheiser Jewelers started in 1992 in Lower Saucon and moved to its Saucon Valley Square location in 1998. The business repairs and restores jewelry, in addition to selling jewelry and creating custom pieces.



"The majority of our repair work is completed in-house and with the utmost care and respect for your jewelry," the website says. Werkheiser also provides custom design services, engraving, and pearl and bead stringing.



"Our focus as a jewelry boutique is two-fold - to provide you with reliable service and repairs at a competitive price and to provide you beautiful, high-quality jewelry for every budget," according to the Versant website.



Versant faces Easton Avenue, but customers can read the parking lot at the rear of the building by turning onto Fifth Street.