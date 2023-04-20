ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Veterans Affairs has a big expansion planned in the Lehigh Valley: devoting a brand-new clinic to behavioral health.

Veterans Affairs staff in Allentown will soon open the doors to a brand-new floor at the Roma Corporate Center.

It's a 7,700-square-foot addition to the already-existing 38,000-square-foot building on Hamilton Boulevard.

"We've been there 20 plus years," Russell Lloyd said.

Lloyd serves as Medical Center Director of the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, which encompasses the Allentown locations. He tells 69 News that of all the locations within that umbrella, Allentown has the second largest patient population base, and it's long been jam-packed.

The extension allows all the behavioral health specialists to move to the new space, including psychologists, psychiatrists, and social workers.

Air Force veteran Edward Wademan was emotional speaking about the mental health services the VA offers.

"Comes close to home because I know certain veterans who have mental health issues, who for whatever the circumstances are, can or cannot get access to the services," Wademan said.

Wademan works for the VA as an IT specialist. 69 News found him Thursday afternoon helping set up the computers.

"The idea that they're expanding the services within this area, so that more veterans can possibly get into those services when needed," he said. "It's very inspiring."

Staff say moving that large umbrella of health care to the new location allows more room for specialists to work multiple days of the week in the Hamilton Boulevard location.

"Neurologists, cardiologists, endocrinologists, we have physical therapy, we have chiropractors, we have a Comprehensive Pain Management," Dr. Aparna Tamaskar, Chief of Community-based Outpatient Clinic Services with the VA, said.

Of the 9,000-some veterans in Allentown, about 1,800 receive mental health services, Lloyd says.

Staff members hope they'll be able to serve hundreds more in the new clinic.

"Because they have earned this care through their military service," Lloyd said, "and we are here and eager to serve them."

Lloyd tells 69 News Staff the new space was made possible all within the federally funded budget, and so far, they have not had to hire extra staff.

The new clinic is set to open May 1.

If anyone is seeking any services from the VA, you can head to the VA's website.

You can learn more about your eligibility here.