LOWHILL TWP., Pa. – The Lowhill Township Planning Commission denied reviewing a warehouse land development plan Monday night at the Fogelsville Volunteer Fire Company in Lehigh County.

The denial came after the same body earlier in the meeting had tabled a preliminary lot consolidation proposal. Given the land development plan was contingent on receiving lot consolidation approval, it thus became invalid.

From the start of Monday night's meeting, the project faced trouble. Vice Chairman Stephen Lear said there were too many unknowns considering its scope.

The project, proposed for 7503 Kernsville Road at Route 100, involves a 100,570-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on a 21.6 acre-lot. The applicant is Core5 Industrial Partners LLC.

"I'm very worried about this project's impact to our area," Lear said. "...This is going to have historical change and lasting change."

Lear said he wanted an "external group" to review the plan to ascertain what ordinances are "deemed problematic."

"I want to make a motion to table Core5 tonight," Lear said at this earlier junction. "I believe it is appropriate for an outside set of eyes to review these projects."

The 7503 Kernsville Road offering is one of two proposed warehouses under review in Lowhill Township.

The second proposal calls for a 299,880-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on a 52-acre site at 2951 Betz Court.

A preliminary land development plan for a 312,210-square-foot warehouse and distribution center located at 2766 Route 100 was approved by supervisors June 16.

If the additional two proposals were to be approved, it would create a total of 700,000 square feet of warehouses within a 1-mile radius of a residential area.

"These projects, individually and collectively, are going to place a large burden on the township from the health, safety and welfare perspective," Lear said.

To compound the applicant's problems, representatives indicated Monday night they did not have sewage module plan approval. They did indicate, however, that they anticipated receiving it.

The meeting was well attended by residents against the project. They argued it would undermine the community, create traffic problems and reduce life quality.

The project denied review Monday night was reduced from its initial 190,960-square-foot design about three months ago. A Lehigh Valley Planning Commission study indicated truck routing would begin at Route 100 and Interstate 78, which is about 3.4 miles south of the site.

Further, the study suggests road improvements at the Route 100 and Kernsville Road intersection. They included optimizing the existing traffic signals and providing radius improvements to facilitate trucks making a northbound right turn onto Kernsville Road.