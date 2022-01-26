EASTON, Pa. – Easton's police department saw some changes to its roster Wednesday night, including the retirement of a long-time veteran and the induction of a new recruit.
Easton Police Chief Carl Scalzo announced the retirement of Capt. David Beitler at Wednesday's City Council meeting. Beitler has served on the force for 25 years and was promoted to captain of field services in 2011.
The chief and councilmembers each took the time to say some kind words about Beitler, particularly about his role in building a good relationship between the police department and the community.
"The city's great loss," Scalzo said, "is that he will never get to take the reins as the chief of this department."
Mayor Sal Panto praised Beitler and the other members of the police department for being able to effect a dramatic reduction in violent and drug-related crime "yet go 14 years without an actor or a police officer being hurt."
With Beitler's retirement came two promotions within the department. Lt. Sal Crisafulli, who has been on the force since 1999, was promoted to captain and will fill Beitler's former role as the head of field services.
Sgt. Joe Alonzo, a 19-year veteran, was promoted to lieutenant and will step into Crisafulli's position as head of the patrol division.
Officer Francisco Rivre was also sworn in by Panto as the force's newest addition.
In other police news, Councilman Roger Ruggles said the Easton Police Department will be making presentations at council meetings throughout the coming year. Each month, representatives from a different division will share news and background on their part of the force for the benefit of council and the public.