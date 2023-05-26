"It's the time to give some thought to the cost of our freedom, and cost of our liberty," said Vietnam War veteran David Binder.

"We were busy every day and every night."

His father was a WWII vet. Binder's dad is one of the many military members David thinks about as Memorial Day weekend approaches, while honoring the men not as lucky as them who never made it home.

"Memorial Day is for anybody killed in any war that the United States has been in, from the shots heard round the world at that bridge in Lexington so long ago to yesterday or today," explained Binder.

Many see Memorial Day as parties and time off from work, or the unofficial start to summer. But it's also a holiday to remind us about how military men and women risk their lives and to remember those who never made it home from war.

"It's so easy to forget that with all the barbeques, picnics, sales, but that is the real meaning of what Memorial Day is," said Binder.