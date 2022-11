BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Several Lehigh Valley colleges, universities, and businesses are coming together to honor veterans during Veterans Appreciation Week.

The 2022 Veterans and Military Council 5K will be at Bicentennial Park West in Bethlehem Saturday.

The 5K starts at 9:00 a.m. with a one mile fun-run starting at 9:45 a.m.

The community event features music, vendors, and food trucks, which will be on location until 1:00 p.m.

Proceeds benefit Victory House of the Lehigh Valley.