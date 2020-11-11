EMMAUS, Pa. - Veterans Day is a day to honor those who have served our country.
Many ceremonies are virtual this year amid the pandemic, but some are still choosing to carry on in person, even in the rain, while following safety guidelines.
The Emmaus Veterans Committee planned a ceremony with only about 4 weeks notice, but members said they felt it was important for the community to be involved in the special day.
"We all served our country because we chose to. We lost a lot of comrades, a lot of injured, and we still want to continue to honor them and serve our community," said Joseph Dunton, president of the committee.
The committee held an inaugural ceremony at the Memorial Triangle.
"Memorial Day, we honor our dead. No one ever honors our veterans. We have certain gatherings, but we felt the veterans committee is trying to expand our footprint in our community," said Dunton.
Due to the coronavirus, the crowd size was kept small for social distancing, but they still carried on with tradition.
"We will honor our veterans, we will have a bugler who will play a variety of songs, and we will have a 21-gun salute for our departed comrades," Dunton said.
He also said a little rain wasn't going to stop them from coming out this year, and they hope Wednesday's event will be the footprint for ceremonies years to come.
"Veterans didn't stop because it was raining, snowing or sleeting...we don't stop either," Dunton said.