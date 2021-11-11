BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Several Veterans Day observances are planned in our area Thursday.
An Allentown elementary school is taking its Veterans Day celebration outside.
Students at Ritter Elementary School will honor veterans with a parade around their school at 9:45 a.m.
After that, they'll have grab-and-go boxed lunches available for veterans as a thank-you for their service.
The National Museum of Industrial History in Bethlehem has a full day planned to honor those who served.
The Steelworkers Veterans Memorial Committee will host a commemoration at 10 a.m. Thursday. It will feature a performance from the Broughal Middle school band and talks from local service members.
After that, veterans and their families have access to the museum for free until 5 p.m.
DeSales University will host a ceremony at 11 .am. at Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Center Valley campus.
State Rep. Milou Mackenzie will deliver remarks about the impact of military service on the family.
DeSales alum and Vietnam veteran John Kukitz will also speak.
The Combined Veterans Council of Berks County will host a ceremony at City Park in Reading.
Marine Corps veteran Jason Matisse-Nauman will deliver the keynote address. He served in Iraq in 2003, 2004, and 2005.
The event starts at 11 a.m. in the Veterans Grove.
Veterans can enjoy a discounted trip to a Berks County museum that honors the region's ties to the Air Force.
The General Carl Spaatz Museum in Boyertown is offering $5 off to veterans and active duty personnel.
General Spaatz was the first chief of staff of the Air Force back in 1947.