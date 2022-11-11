There are events across the Lehigh Valley and in Berks County to honor veterans.

The Combined Veterans Council of Berks County hosted its ceremony Friday morning in Reading's City Park. It included a dedication of the Purple Heart Trail, which stretches from the Penn Street Bridge to Veterans Grove. It paid tribute to those who served, and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Easton's Veterans Day ceremony took place at the World War One Memorial Grove in Upper Hackett Park at 10:30 a.m.

Then at 1 p.m., the Northampton County detachment of the Marine Corps league honored the five war memorials between South 17th and South 21st Streets in Wilson. Students lined the streets to honor veterans.

The annual WFMZ and Lehigh Valley Phantoms Coat Drive takes place Friday night.

Donated coats will go to homeless veterans at Victory House of the Lehigh Valley. They will also go to families at the Salvation Army. Anyone who donates a coat at the PPL Center will get a free ticket to Friday night's Phantoms game.

Volunteers will be outside of the PPL Center collecting donations from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. There are also drop boxes inside the PPL Center and at the Steel Ice Center in Bethlehem.