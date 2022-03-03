EASTON, Pa. - Veterans exposed to toxic, disease-causing burn pits could soon be getting extra help.
Thursday, the U.S. House backed a bill that would provide more resources.
"Whatever it was they're burning overnight, and it was blowing onto our location, and we would sit in the haze of it," said Chad Baer of Kennett Square, Chester County, who served in the Army National Guard. "Distinctly recall it burning our throats and eyes."
It's an all too familiar story among U.S. veterans, including Baer, who got asthma and spots on his lungs after his service. He now works with the organization Burn Pits 360.
Baer supports the bill headed to the Senate that boosts health care services and disability benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits.
"If I get diagnosed with cancer someday, and I'm unable to work and I'm on my deathbed, to not have to fight that fight that our veterans are fighting right now," said Baer.
"We didn't know what we're being exposed to at the time," said Dr. John Dawson of Flemington, New Jersey, who served in the Marine Corps and National Guard for almost 24 years. "It was just very...mission-oriented. Go here. Do this. Complete the mission. Get the task done."
Retired Lt. Col. Dawson wasn't thinking about his own health as he flew over burn pits daily, but he's since developed issues with his esophagus and sinuses.
"I just want to be around long, to enjoy the remaining years of my life as long as possible," said Dr. Dawson, who currently is a commercial airline pilot. "I'm still healthy enough to work, but I know, some of my peers that I've served with aren't, and they need to be duly compensated."
Justin Wright of Emmaus, Lehigh County served in the Marine Corps and works with the local nonprofit Battle Borne.
"Politics aside, these men and women have served and they deserve the care and the recognition of these conditions, because if we just pretend this doesn't happen, it doesn't mean these people aren't going to suffer," said Wright.
Wright is still going through medical testing to try to figure out what exactly the fumes did to his body.
"Don't let history repeat itself," said Wright. "They need help, so give it to them, please."
Opponents of the bill say it would give benefits to veterans whose illnesses aren't service-related.
"The classical research that they're asking for is always going to be inconclusive until so many people are sick and dead that it is conclusive," said Baer.
If passed into law, the bill would increase spending by $300 billion over the next decade.
"How many men and women are really suffering with this in silence?" Wright said. "Be an advocate. If you feel something is wrong, say something and don't take no for an answer."
Battle Borne connects veterans with resources to heal physical and emotional wounds. Burn Pits 360 helps veterans and their families via outreach, advocacy, education and research.