BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board Wednesday heard testimony on three projects, including transitional housing for homeless veterans and a specialty shop for a designer dog breed.
The first item before the governing body was presented by the developer Macada Partners LLC, who plans to construct a three-story, six-unit multi-family structure at 1275 E. 4th St. Dimensional variances were required to develop the unusually shaped lot.
Specifically, the developer was looking for dimensional variances related to the area of the lot. For instance, where 9,000 square feet is required, the existing lot measures 7,665 square feet; the lot width measures 67 feet, where 90 feet is required; and there is a 6-foot side yard setback where 15 feet is required.
The project, developer Lewis Ronca said, was "very much in keeping with the existing neighborhood."
"The objective is to provide workforce housing," Ronca added. "I'm doing my best to hopefully foster community pride in that section of East Fourth Street."
The developer reiterated that the physical features of the lot prevent it from conforming with city zoning guidelines.
Zoners asked about building height, elevation and traffic concerns. Ronca said the plan requires a 10-space parking lot from which residents will exit onto Mechanic Street.
"It seems to be pretty much on point as far as unique physical circumstances not created by the applicant," said attorney Jim Preston.
The variances were approved with the condition that the construction conforms to the plans presented to the board.
French bulldog store
In an appeal after the fact, Pure Light Properties LLC was asking for variances and a special exception for a property at 1201 E. Third St.
The owner, Lenore Mohr, is seeking to convert a portion of the first-floor corner space into a second dwelling unit, thereby creating a total of three dwelling units. These dwelling units require dimensional variances because they measure 3,700 square feet, where the minimum tract area is 9,000 square feet. Similarly, the lot area per dwelling unit measures 1,233 square feet and requires 2,500 square feet.
A variance was also sought for the size of parking spaces where 9-foot-by-18-foot spots were required, and 8-foot-by-18-foot spaces were proposed. A special exception was also needed to allow the reuse of a corner lot for a commercial retail store. Mohr said additional parking would be available on a lot she owns at 1179 Third St.
The commercial space would house a store catering to specialty dog breeds, specifically French bulldogs or "Frenchies."
Mohr said the changes would allow her to "uplevel the conditions of these properties."
"I have a lot of hope for this area and the children of this area," she added.
This second hearing of the night was again a story of a nonconforming lot that, through no fault of the owner, did not meet city requirements.
The zoning hearing board voted to approve the variances and special exception, with the provision that the commercial unit does not involve selling or trading live animals.
Veterans group home
The third hearing of the meeting was an appeal of Jama Properties LLC to convert an existing 11,625-square-foot mixed-use structure from a personal service dance studio and one residential dwelling to a group home with 10 individuals proposed in a zone where a maximum of five individuals are permitted.
Yahya Rahman, CEO of Changing Lives Center, testified about the 1512 W. Broad St. group home that would give transitional housing to homeless veterans.
Rahman said the residents would be vetted through the Department of Veterans Affairs, and a staff member would be on site 24 hours a day, each working an eight-hour shift.
The group home would not be a treatment center, but instead would seek to provide a 14-month education program to allow veterans to reintegrate at its end, Rahman said.
"The goal of each veteran is for them to be independent and get their own homes," Rahman explained. He said the program's success rate is high at 85% to 87%.
The home would offer 12 parking spaces, as well.
"I think this is a great thing for our veterans," said John McGeehan, a disabled veteran. "I look forward to this, and am here to support this property."
The board granted the appeal for 13 residents, subject to adherence and compliance with state and federal regulations and licensure.
Hanover Apartments
The last hearing scheduled for the meeting did not occur, as the meeting started late, and board members feared the hearing would exceed its 10 p.m. ending time. That hearing was an appeal from BAHX LLC for the property at 2235 W. Broad St., and was rescheduled to May 10.
According to city documents, the developer wishes to construct multiple apartment buildings, known as "Hanover Apartments," where a dimensional variance is required because there are zoning limits to a 180-foot building length. In contrast, the applicant is proposing 290 feet.
Additionally, a variance is necessary to allow parking on the street level of the building along West Broad Street. Parking use is proposed instead of the required commercial use on the front street level of 2235 W. Broad St.